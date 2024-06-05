SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Down 2.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SentinelOne traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 639,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,474,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

View Our Latest Report on S

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,850.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,850.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $1,069,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,203.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,205,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after acquiring an additional 442,593 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,931,000 after acquiring an additional 409,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 74,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.