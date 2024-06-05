Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Decreases By 5.3%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

bleuacacia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLEU opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. bleuacacia has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bleuacacia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the third quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

