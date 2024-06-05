Short Interest in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Decreases By 5.3%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,250,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 64,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. The company had revenue of $402.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUBO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

