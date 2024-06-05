Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Trading Up 0.2%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 24,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $70.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Silver Spike Investment had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 44.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silver Spike Investment Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Silver Spike Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silver Spike Investment

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.