Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 589,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $116,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $646,983 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SSD traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.68 and a 200-day moving average of $185.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

