Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.116-$1.121 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Smartsheet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.28-$0.29 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791 over the last 90 days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

