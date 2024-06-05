SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 1.3%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.81. 8,168,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 49,883,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

