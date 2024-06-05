Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for about 0.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CDW by 627.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,252,000 after buying an additional 539,745 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,771 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after buying an additional 55,239 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

CDW Price Performance

CDW traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.52. 53,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,844. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $167.73 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.30.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

