Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $827.92. The stock had a trading volume of 522,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $510.57 and a 12-month high of $831.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $753.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $708.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.11.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

