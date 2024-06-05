Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 14.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in PTC by 11.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 40.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 19.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.05. The stock had a trading volume of 174,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,031. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.76 and a 200-day moving average of $176.93.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

