Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 0.6% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,817,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $185,339,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 31.6% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,712,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 652,099 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Trading Up 4.8 %

VRT traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.47. 3,618,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,219,333 shares of company stock worth $404,717,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

