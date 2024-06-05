Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Toro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 344,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,866. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.67. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.