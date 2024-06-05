Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Makes New $8.16 Million Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises 1.1% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pinnacle Financial Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 900,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 132,466.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,353 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.86. 57,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,151. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

