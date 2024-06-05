SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Auto Owners Insurance Co’s Largest Position

Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 11.8% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $389,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. 830,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,852. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

