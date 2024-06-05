SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,369,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 1,595,749 shares.The stock last traded at $28.80 and had previously closed at $28.77.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 497,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 208,427 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,507,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

