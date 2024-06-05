SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.92

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.92 and last traded at $51.78, with a volume of 3603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.