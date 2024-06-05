SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Down 0.4%

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.34 and last traded at $46.66. 154,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 131,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOMP. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 32,260,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,681,000 after purchasing an additional 614,967 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

