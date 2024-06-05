Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Craig Hallum

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,690. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $122.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

