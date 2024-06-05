Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $779.0 million-$781.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.1 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.40-0.41 EPS.
Sprinklr Stock Up 1.2 %
CXM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 2,296,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,037. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr
In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
