Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $779.0 million-$781.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.1 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.40-0.41 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.2 %

CXM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 2,296,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,037. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXM. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

