Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.67

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.67 and traded as high as $18.28. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 2,813,084 shares.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

