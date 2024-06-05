STAR Financial Bank Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

STAR Financial Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. 1,390,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

