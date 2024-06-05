STAR Financial Bank Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.86. 60,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,940. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.84.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

