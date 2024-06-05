STAR Financial Bank Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,362,000 after purchasing an additional 645,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $830.64. The stock had a trading volume of 953,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,687. The company has a market cap of $789.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $772.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $432.34 and a 52 week high of $838.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,421 shares of company stock worth $261,189,573. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

