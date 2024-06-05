STAR Financial Bank Raises Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

BATS FNOV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,376 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

