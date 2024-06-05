STAR Financial Bank Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

