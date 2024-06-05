STAR Financial Bank Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

STAR Financial Bank cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,863 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

