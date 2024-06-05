Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $36.66. Steel Partners shares last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 153 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Steel Partners

Steel Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $775.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.