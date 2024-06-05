Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Hits $126.11 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 5th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $126.11 million and $4.00 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,216.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.88 or 0.00703327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00119348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00041775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00230139 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00089599 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,438,555 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

