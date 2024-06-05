Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $125.13 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $125.13 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,346.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.59 or 0.00696030 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00119110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00041852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00230319 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00062473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00090115 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,419,656 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

