Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 12% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Steem has a total market cap of $124.84 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,763.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.62 or 0.00674947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00118466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00041589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00231039 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00062744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00088791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,400,663 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

