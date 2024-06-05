Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 364,023 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 364,023 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of Fortinet worth $23,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3,383.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 720,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,209 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 404,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

View Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $58.64. 3,687,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,292. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.