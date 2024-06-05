STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3,319.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,320 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.12% of STERIS worth $24,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 0.6 %

STE traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.95. 336,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,437. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.