Stifel Nicolaus Raises Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $130.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

GKOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,975 shares of company stock worth $8,545,213. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.