Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of United States Steel Put Options (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 67,238 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 115% compared to the typical volume of 31,304 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Steel Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in United States Steel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 678,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

