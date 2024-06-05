StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market cap of $519.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Consolidated Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $6,871,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 54.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,689,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 596,244 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,103,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 2,427.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 379,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 364,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

