StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTSO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $48.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.61. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 309,543 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

