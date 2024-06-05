StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
