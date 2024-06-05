StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.63. Remark has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142,250 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 11.52% of Remark worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

