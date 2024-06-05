StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RIBT stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 470.52% and a negative net margin of 76.22%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

