StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

EVOL stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

