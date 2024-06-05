StockNews.com Lowers Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Hold

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $164.38. 412,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,005. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 417,401 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 326,448 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

