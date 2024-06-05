STP Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $99.11 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. STP has a total market cap of $99.11 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012148 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,092.72 or 1.00066656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00012597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00111024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05071215 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,847,056.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

