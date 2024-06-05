Stratis Price Tops $0.0724 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $60,621.79 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.82 or 0.05377913 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00051093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00015876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

