Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.13.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $75.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.51.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
