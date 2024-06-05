Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.72 and last traded at $51.76. 211,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 685,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GPCR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,530 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.