Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 304.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.38.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.