Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Announces $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 173.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Sun Communities stock opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.51. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

