SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of SSY opened at $0.70 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.