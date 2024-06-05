SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of SSY opened at $0.70 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.35.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
