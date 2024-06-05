Susquehanna Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $49.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

DKNG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 927,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460,770. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,938,000 after buying an additional 747,937 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after buying an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

