Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $209.21 million and $7.76 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 606,141,396 coins and its circulating supply is 606,145,354 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

